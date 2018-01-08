A heart-pounding trailer has just been released for the upcoming Jennifer Lawrence project Red Sparrow. The flick features what looks to be an ambitious role for the heralded actress, and has some interesting backstory as well.

J-Law teams up with director Francis Lawrence (no relation) yet again, as the pair worked on three of The Hunger Games movies together.

Interestingly, a decent chunk of Francis' work has come in music videos, as he's worked with the likes of Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga when he won a Grammy for directing the "Bad Romance" music video.

He's since changed his tune, as he and Lawrence will collaborate for the fourth time on Red Sparrow. Lawrence's role in this movie vaguely resembles the one she played in The Hunger Games series; she plays a violently confident assassin who is thrust into a Russian intelligence service. She's viciously hardened and taught to become a versatile "Sparrow" whose first task is targeting a CIA agent.

Watch the thrillingly promising trailer featuring a fierce J-Law below.

Red Sparrow will be released on March 2.