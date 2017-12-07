Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Lawrence have all tried their hand at being assassins recently.

So why not Joaquin Phoenix?

Amazon Studios just released the trailer for You Were Never Really Here after an overwhelmingly positive reception earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Phoenix (who got the Best Actor award at Cannes for the role) plays Joe, a veteran who becomes an assassin who tracks down and saves missing children. As you may expect, one of his rescues doesn't go as planned, forcing Joe to race against time to save a child while also wrestling his own demons.

Be warned, this trailer isn't for the squeamish:

The film is directed by Lynne Ramsay, who also did the incredibly unsettling We Need to Talk About Kevin. Reviewers at Cannes compared the film favorably to critical darlings like Taxi Driver and Logan, so this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

You Were Never Really Here releases in theaters on April 6, 2018.