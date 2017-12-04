You might not know of Altered Carbon yet, but chances are that you will in the very near future.

Netflix recently released the trailer for its latest series, which is based on the cult-hit cyberpunk novel by Richard K. Morgan and written/produced by Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island).

The show takes place in a dystopian future not unlike Blade Runner, but with a major twist—humans can transfer their consciences to new bodies known as "sleeves," effectively living forever. Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad, Robocop, The Killing) stars as Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier put in stasis for centuries until the richest man on Earth, Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), hires him to find who killed Bancroft's previous body.

The pilot happens to be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed the infamous Game of Thrones episode "Battle of the Bastards". Morgan's Takeshi Kovacs novels are adored by sci-fi fans in much the same way people sung the praises of A Song of Ice and Fire prior to HBO's adaptation of Thrones, so one can only imagine that Netflix is hoping for a similar blockbuster.

Altered Carbon is set to hit Netflix on Feb. 2, 2018.