Keanu Reeves sure loves his motorcycles.

The John Wick star took some time ahead of filming the third film of the franchise to work on a Super Bowl ad campaign with Squarespace.

Squarespace previously helped Reeves build a website for his company, Arch Motorcycle, so now he’s returning the favor for the big game. The ad channels the "Sad Keanu" meme from a few years ago, and shows Reeves camping out in the desert in one ad, then riding a motorcycle down the road in another.

Take a look: