The hype for Ryan Coogler's most electrifying movie yet just keeps getting ramped up. In typical Marvel rollout form, visuals in the form of teasers, posters, and full-length trailers have all been released for Black Panther.

Now, as the Chadwick Boseman-fronted flick nears its release, we've been given a glimpse of its soundtrack.

Two of rap's most influential figures, Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples, have been tabbed to work on part of Panther's music. Lamar previewed one of the soundtrack's singles during his performance at the College Football National Championship halftime show.

Immediately after K-Dot's epic act, Marvel rolled out a fresh preview—featuring a jacked Boseman in his "bulletproof catsuit". The trailer features the famously fast-paced cadence of two of rap's most impressive wordsmiths as Boseman soars over wild, high-speed traffic.

Check it out below:

The highly anticipated Marvel superhero movie also stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, and is slated for a February 16 release.