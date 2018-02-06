Aside from the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots, and that kid who got a selfie with Justin Timberlake, Kevin Hart may have had the most eventful Super Bowl Sunday of anyone in Minneapolis.
Amid the raucous celebration following the Eagles' stunning 41-33 win over the Patriots, the die-hard Eagles fan and Philly native found himself right in the middle of it all.
First, Hart was bodied by security when trying to scale the Super Bowl stage to get in on the trophy presentation. Next, when finally allowed up, he cursed on live TV.
The next day, Hart would post a very funny video documenting his entire, 11-drink-plus outing at the game. The highlight of Hart's post comes when the Eagles players grab him and start tossing him around. Watch as he almost loses his cool when they touch his head.
All I can do is laugh....We had a blast yesterday at the game. I treated my entire team to the Superbowl....I love the shit out of my brothers!!!! This tour is about to be insane....Click the link in my Bio & get your tickets to my "Irresponsible Tour" ASAP!!!!! #irresponsibletour #ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh #ImDoneDrinkingForaLongTime #ImStillHungOver .....P.S me in the huddle with the players might be the funniest shit ever.....I still can't believe we won the Superbowl....Im so damn happy for my city!!!!!!! Get yo tickets damn it!!!!! #irresponsibletour .....P.S again....Peep the way I told my security to stop worrying about me and to stay with my wife and then I got jumped by the football players in the huddle....I got pissed when they rubbed my head for some reason😂😂😂😂 I cant stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 #irresponsible
Nick Foles may have been the Super Bowl MVP, but Hart ought to be a close second.