Aside from the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots, and that kid who got a selfie with Justin Timberlake, Kevin Hart may have had the most eventful Super Bowl Sunday of anyone in Minneapolis.

Amid the raucous celebration following the Eagles' stunning 41-33 win over the Patriots, the die-hard Eagles fan and Philly native found himself right in the middle of it all.

First, Hart was bodied by security when trying to scale the Super Bowl stage to get in on the trophy presentation. Next, when finally allowed up, he cursed on live TV.

The next day, Hart would post a very funny video documenting his entire, 11-drink-plus outing at the game. The highlight of Hart's post comes when the Eagles players grab him and start tossing him around. Watch as he almost loses his cool when they touch his head.

Nick Foles may have been the Super Bowl MVP, but Hart ought to be a close second.