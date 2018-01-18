Lara Croft is ready to embrace her destiny.

The next trailer for Tomb Raider has hit, and it shows Alicia Vikander in action as the iconic video game heroine.

In this story, Croft is on the hunt for answers as she tries to solve the disappearance of her father, Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West), who vanished under mysterious circumstances when she was a kid. Croft travels to a mythical island off the coast of Japan to search for him, enlisting the help of Lu Ren (Into the Badlands star Daniel Wu), a ship captain who brings her to the island.

The trailer reveals that Croft will battle against the mysterious group “Trinity,” as it tries to create worldwide genocide. With this being Tomb Raider, Croft will of course fight against some bad dudes—led by Walton Goggins’ Mathias Vogel—but also against nature itself. The waterfall scene looks like it'll be an epic action sequence.

Take a look:

Her destiny will be fulfilled. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. See TOMB RAIDER in cinemas this March. #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/p1VGRqYhd0 — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) January 18, 2018

Tomb Raider will be released on March 16.