True story: When Johnathan Fernandez showed up to our studio in the Men's Fitness offices, not one but two people stopped the actor to tell him how good he looked. He said they were planted shills, but let's be real: Between the vest, the glasses, and the best hair this side of Hollywood, the dude knows what he's doing when it comes to style.

As for all that attention? That's the new reality for Fernandez, who has parlayed a long career at New York's Upright Citizens Brigade, an appearance on Girls, and all that natural magnetism into a role as Scorsese in FOX's new Lethal Weapon TV series alongside Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford.

In a freewheeling conversation at MF HQ, Fernandez explains how he stays fit even when he's shooting TV episodes (it starts with avoiding the on-set catering table), reveals how any guy can start to hone his personal sense of style without any help from Hollywood, and drops a few teasers for an upcoming Lethal Weapon episode when fans will finally learn Scorsese's origin story.

Catch Lethal Weapon on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT on FOX.