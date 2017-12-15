On the big screen, Liam Neeson has fought wolves, defeated countless terrorists, and survived a plane hijacking.

So, really, it was only a matter of time before he'd jump off of an exploding train.

In the final trailer for The Commuter, we get one more look at Neeson's latest film, in which a seemingly innocuous conversation with a stranger thrusts him into a bizarre social experiment: He is told to find out which of the commuters on the train "do not belong" before the train reaches its final destination. Neeson's character soon realizes that he is suddenly in the middle of a conspiracy, and races against time to stop the mysterious antagonists. (That, or this is a very extreme interpretation of the "see something, say something" suggestion.)

If this looks similar to other Neeson films like Non-Stop and Run All Night, that's because it is: The Commuter is Neeson's third collaboration with director Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed the two aforementioned films. The cast also includes fan favorites like Bates Motel's Vera Farmiga and Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks.

The Commuter arrives in theaters nationwide on Jan. 12, 2018.