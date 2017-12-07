After a week of teases and behind-the-scenes footage, Universal has finally released the full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Check it out below:

Fallen Kingdom takes places years after the last film. The original park has since closed, and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are working together to preserve the dinosaurs that now roam Isla Nublar. When a volcano threatens the safety of the dinosaurs on the island, Grady and Dearing are inevitably caught in the chaos. The film also features the return of fan-favorite character Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

While Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is still attached to Fallen Kingdom as a co-writer, the film is directed by J.A. Bayona—best known for the critically acclaimed dramas The Impossible and A Monster Calls. In a featurette released earlier this week, Howard praised Bayona as a master of suspense. It's also worth noting that this film uses animatronics similar to the first Jurassic Park film in an attempt to make the dinosaurs look more believable.

The film arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.