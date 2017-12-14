If you weren't already excited for Black Panther, starring an ultra-ripped Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, just take one look at this thrilling new footage.

Marvel recently released an international trailer and television spot for the highly anticipated superhero flick. According to an official plot rundown, the movie "follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king".

The only problem? T'Challa's old enemy, Erik Killmonger, returns on the scene and threatens to put the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

The #BlackPanther has been the protector of Wakanda for generations. Watch the brand new TV spot and see Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" in theaters February 16! pic.twitter.com/FjFOydRN3F — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 14, 2017

In the new footage, you'll get a closer look at the Black Panther villain and the chance to see T'Challa's suit—which, according to the trailer, is "completely bulletproof" and "absorbs energy for redistribution"—in action.

Check out the full international trailer in the video below:

Black Panther is set for a Feb. 16, 2018 release.