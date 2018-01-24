The new generation is ready for its war against the Kaiju in Pacific Rim Uprising.

After the mega monsters were defeated in the first Pacific Rim film, the baddies have returned—and they’re bigger and stronger than ever.

The latest look at Pacific Rim Uprising spotlights Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of the heroic Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), as he spends his days partying and trying to avoid following in his father’s footsteps. But when the world is threatened again by massive Kaiju monsters—and a mysterious Jaeger—Pentecost joins the fight.

Pentecost and Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood) recruit a new crew of pilots to fight against the evil forces invading earth, and their weaponry is as badass as ever.

Take a look:

This March, it’s survival of the biggest. Monsters and Mechs collide in the new #PacificRimUprising trailer. Watch now! pic.twitter.com/Z51giUrw9l — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) January 24, 2018

Pacific Rim Uprising will be released on March 23.