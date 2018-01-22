Just when humanity thought the kaiju war was over, the monsters have returned. And they’re bigger than ever before.

The newest TV spot for Pacific Rim Uprising shows off the challenge that heroes Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) and Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood) will face in the anticipated sequel.

The film takes place 10 years after the first Pacific Rim, and while the Jaeger program has been a major success in protecting the globe, the next fight is one that no one (at least nobody who understands the nature of Hollywood sequels) imagined: The kaiju are evolving and getting even more powerful. That puts Boyega’s Pentecost right in the middle of the fight, and he’s bringing along some friends with him.

The new spot shows off just how big the monsters have grown, and also teases some of the new weapons that the Jaeger pilots will use to take them down.

Take a look:

Pacific Rim Uprising will be released on March 23.