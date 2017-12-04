Can't wait for the next full trailer of Pacific Rim: Uprising to see more monster-on-robot action? We have you covered courtesy of a new featurette coming out of Tokyo Comic-con.

In the featurette, John Boyega and director Steven S. DeKnight discuss how the film is strongly influenced by classic Japanese franchises like Ultraman and Godzilla. We also see the first appearance of returning character Mako Mori, once again played by actress Rinko Kikuchi, who serves as a mentor to her adopted brother Steve Pentecost (Boyega).

Boyega also makes a surprising statement during the featurette in which he says, "I can officially announce that this is the most action I've ever done." Yes, even more than Star Wars. If that doesn't get you excited, we don't know what will.

Pacific Rim: Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.