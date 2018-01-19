Paul "Triple H" Levesque has done a lot of things in his career—he's a beloved WWE superstar, the VP of Talent, Live Events, and Creative at WWE, and the self-proclaimed "King of Kings"—but we're pretty sure lip syncing to Disney music is a first for him.

Levesque appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to promote Raw 25, and he and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, faced off against Fallon and the hilarious WWE tag-team stable The New Day in a "Lip Sync Battle". Fallon and The New Day went first, impressing the crowd with a rendition of "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men.

When it was time for McMahon and Levesque's performance, McMahon chose "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana, while Levesque wanted "Seek and Destroy" by Metallica. "How Far I'll Go" won out, much to McMahon's delight and Levesque's dismay.

McMahon gave it her all in her performance, and while Levesque was originally reluctant, he finally gave in and amazed the crowd. As it turns out, even the "The Cerebral Assassin" has a soft side.

The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw will emanate from Barclays Center and Manhattan Center in New York City on Monday, January 22, and air live on USA Network at 8/7C. Tickets are available through all Ticketmaster outlets.