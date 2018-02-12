Superman has another suit to add to his wardrobe.

With the digital release of Justice League coming on February 13 (and the Blu-ray and DVD on March 13), a deleted scene from the film has hit the Web, showing off Henry Cavill’s Superman visiting the Kryptonian ship that served as his version of the “Fortress of Solitude” in Man of Steel.

The scene doesn’t have any action in it, but gives fans one of the biggest Easter Eggs of Justice League: a look at Superman’s classic black suit. Cavill hinted to fans in 2016 that the suit might make an appearance in the film after sharing a photo on Instagram, but clearly it didn’t make it into the final cut.

Take a look at the scene:



Although Cavill doesn’t get to wear the black suit in the scene, it could set up Superman putting it on in a future Justice League or Man of Steel sequel.

The next major DC film release will be Aquaman on December 21.