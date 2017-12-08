This weekend, James Franco’s critically acclaimed (and possible Oscar contender) The Disaster Artist opens in wide release. Based on an eponymous book by Greg Sistero and Tom Bissell, The Disaster Artist documents the making of what is arguably the greatest best-worst movie of all time, The Room.

If you've seen The Room, you know that star Tommy Wiseau is featured shirtless in more than a few over-the-top sex scenes. At a screening in 2012, when asked about how he achieved his amazing pecs, Wiseau gave an, ahem, interesting demonstration. Here's the video:

If that doesn't exactly sound like your pecs workout style, then try your hand at our deep chest workout, our favorite full-gym chest workout, and the 10 best chest exercises for beginners.