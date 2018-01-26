For as much as Sony and Marvel have kept details about Venom under wraps, there’s been plenty for fans to see.

Production on the comic book adaptation has been underway in San Francisco, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams working on the film. The production released the first official look at Hardy in the film as Eddie Brock; but there haven't been any hints about what the Venom costume will look like.

Williams has confirmed she’s playing Anne Weying, the ex-wife of Brock. In the comics, Weying becomes She-Venom; but there’s no indication she’ll turn into a super-powered being in this film.

Here's a look at Hardy and Williams filming a scene together:

Hardy’s been spotted on-set before, including an intense fight scene alongside actor Scott Haze. In that video, Hardy appeared to be battling for control of his body—leading fans to speculate it’s one of the times he’ll be taken over by the Venom symbiote suit.

Hardy was once again spotted doing a similar performance. So it’s pretty clear he won’t be in full control of his body once the film team adds in the CGI Venom costume.

Take a look:

The movie should have some pretty badass action scenes, too. Here's a look at one of them:

Imagine a Marvel movie being filmed right outside your front door. 😲🚪💥 Eddie Brock, is that you? 👀 #Venom



(h/t IG 📲kelsoooooo) pic.twitter.com/5tq9u6EVmj — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) January 19, 2018

Plot details on the film have been scarce. However, Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer confirmed in a video to fans that the Lethal Protector storyline, as well as the Planet of the Symbiotes comic book arc, will be the main inspirations for the Venom film.

In the original Venom: Lethal Protector comic, Spider-Man and Venom come to an agreement they’ll stay out of each other’s business, as long as Venom stops committing crimes. After that, Venom picks up and moves to San Francisco—where, maybe not so coincidentally, the Venom movie is being shot. Eventually, Spider-Man heads to the West Coast to help Venom take on the villainous symbiote creations of the Life Foundation: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

While the film may not follow this exact storyline, odds are good it'll take some of the major plot points.

Here are a few more looks at Hardy and Williams during production of the film:

Oh my god Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams on Set! I'm so unbelievably excited for this movie! #Venom 🐍 pic.twitter.com/kvbs2NZmdK — TomHardyLove (@Lily_2500) January 25, 2018

Eddie Brock #Venom 🐍



via mixedby on IG pic.twitter.com/wjS69q4Sy6 — Tom Hardy (@TomHardyDaily) January 24, 2018

Tom and Michelle on Set! Can't wait to see some set photos from Greg Williams! ❤️ #Venom 🐍 pic.twitter.com/W1fjWAlylA — TomHardyLove (@Lily_2500) January 26, 2018

Venom is set for an October 5 release.