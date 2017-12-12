Netflix's first delve into the big-budget action movie realm is nearing its release. Will Smith's Bright is slated to hit the streaming service later this month, and so it's rolled out a very cool behind-the-scenes glimpse at the movie.

The Netflix original is a $90-plus million project, and is getting the full roll-out treatment prior to its release.

Despite being limited to streaming, the Smith-fronted fantasy-drama is pretty legit. In addition to the hefty price tag, the film is directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer.

The plot centers on a pair of cops played by Smith and Joel Edgerton (Warrior), the latter of whom's character is an orc trying to get integrated into human society.

The result of that unlikely duo's partnership—in addition to Netflix's tossing of its hat into the original-action-movie ring—is among the aspects of Bright there are to look forward to when it becomes available for streaming in December.

Until then, check out this detailed trailer with explanation from Smith himself.