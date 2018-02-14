It’s not easy waking up at the crack of dawn to work out. But if you aim to balance a healthy lifestyle with work, family, and a social life, morning workouts could be the only option.

The upside? Morning workouts burn more fat and are a healthy way to kick-start your day on a positive note. The downside? Heading straight to work from the gym can be a logistical pain in the ass.

Fortunately, there's plenty of gear designed to seamlessly transition from the gym to the office. Here, we’ve rounded up a list of helpful products that will make your morning routine run more smoothly. From the best backpack to shower shoes, the gear featured here will make the transition from your locker room to the boardroom the most pleasant part of your day.