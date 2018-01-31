A dull, lifeless kitchen knife can transform the art of cooking into a dangerous exercise in utter frustration and tedium. And if you're currently stuck with a soul-sucking chef's knife, well, it's time to get a new one.

And while we could've scoured the Internet for top-rated knives, we made the smart play and asked brilliant chefs who've worked their way up through the world's most demanding kitchens to reach the top of the restaurant game.

We're talking Daniel Boulud. Michael Solomonov. Eric Ripert. Jose Garces. These culinary aficionados have the knowledge, skills, and background to help you justify spending a few hundred dollars on a hunk of (exceptionally sharp, hand-crafted) metal that'll change your kitchen routine.

Here are the most outstanding blades you can buy, according to 10 of the finest chefs in the country.