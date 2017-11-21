When the holiday season rolls around, it can be tough to figure out what to buy for friends and family. But if you know what sports teams they love, your decision is easy: Get them some official team swag.

Whether you're shopping for Grandpa Eddie or your five-year-old nephew, they’ll both be excited to see the logo of their favorite team on whatever you buy. Whatever they're doing—dominating the tailgate, transforming the living room on gameday, being the rowdiest guy in the stands—they'll think of you every time they see your gift. (After, of course, they get done thinking about their playoff odds.)

Here are some options to help you please the sports fanatic in your life this holiday season.