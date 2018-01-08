A solid pair of training shoes can make all the difference in the gym.

Whether you're a die-hard CrossFitter, a bootcamp class junkie, or a guy who likes to crank out solo sessions in the gym, you need a pair of sneakers that provide the right kind of stability for proper lifts, enough flexibility for circuits, and the durability to withstand insane WODs.

To help you achieve all your strength-gaining goals in 2018, here are the top eight pairs of Men's Fitness-approved training shoes of the season.