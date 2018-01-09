Fitness trackers have come a long way since the days of glorified pedometers. But with great variety comes great responsibility—and with so many smartwatches, wrist straps, and fitness-tracking wireless earbuds on the market these days, it can be hard to know what to choose. Do you want a style-focused smartwatch? Or maybe a new tracker to help you get off the couch and tackle your first half-Ironman triathlon?

To find the latest and greatest models of 2018, we combed through the latest and greatest offerings at the 2018 Consumer Electronic Show. Between the just-announced newcomers and the incumbents from fall's lineup, there's a lot to like in the wearable tech field.

Fresh from the expo lineup, here’s a handful of our favorite new trackers (and several new wearables we’re stoked to test)—from reliable brands we already love and from some startups that are showing tremendous innovation.