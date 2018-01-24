Winter running can mean you're zooming through neighborhoods and trails in sub-zero temperatures, hitting patches of ice and sludgy piles of let's-hope-that-was-mud.

Point is, you need a different pair of running shoes depending upon the conditions. One pair isn't gonna cut it.

We've sifted through the latest innovations from the most trusted brands in running to bring you our favorite running shoes of winter 2018. Included here are hybrid road and trail runners, lighter-weight shoes for the treadmill and the track, and durable all-weather running sneakers that'll take you exactly where you want to go without limitation. Meet the class of winter 2018—they're a tough bunch.