Choosing the right Valentine's Day gift for the lady in your life can be a landmine of opportunities to disappoint her. How could you have possibly known she prefers pink peonies to red roses? Or that she only eats dark chocolate, and detests anything below 73% cocoa?

Point is, even if you've been taking notes for the past six months, picking something she'll love is difficult, if not damn near impossible.

There is one thing, however, she's guaranteed to swoon over: Gadgets that'll make her life easier.

And guess what? We did all of the work for you. From photo-perfecting phone cases to the most beautiful pair of wireless headphones she's ever seen, these latest and greatest tech-friendly gizmos are bound to impress her.

Here are 10 of the best high-tech presents you can give your girlfriend or wife this Valentine's Day.