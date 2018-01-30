Valentine's Day gets an unfortunate rap as the most over-the-top romantic holiday of the year—everyone's lovey-dovey, enough chocolate changes hands to keep Willy Wonka in business indefinitely, and social media is flooded with the often ridiculous gifts everyone receives from their significant others.

But if the woman in your life would rather down pre-workout supps than copious amounts of chocolate, she may not appreciate you sabotaging her diet or wasting your money on a gigantic stuffed animal. Instead, maybe knock out a couples' workout and gift her something she'll actually use long-term: fitness gear.

To take the guessing out of your quest for the perfect gift that your fitness-obsessed girlfriend will genuinely love, we've rounded up some gift ideas for you, from the fashion-forward to the high-tech, and ultimately the just plain useful.

Click through to check out our top fitness-related gift picks for Valentine's Day 2018.