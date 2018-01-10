When Team USA athletes arrive in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics, they'll face fierce competition and brutally cold temperatures.

And while sponsors and partners can't do much about the external factors (e.g. cold fronts, the Canadian hockey team), they can help athletes achieve their personal bests with boundary-pushing gear. Team USA collaborated with Columbia Sportswear to create U.S. Olympic freestyle skiing uniforms, and teamed up with Nike to produce the Medal Stand Collection, which all U.S. Olympic athletes will wear to the medal ceremonies.

Here's a look at the uniform lineup.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will commence on February 9 and conclude on February 25.