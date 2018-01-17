Men's Fitness editors test out athletic gear all the time. But when we had the chance to test out the new Reebok CrossFit Nano 8, we figured we'd churn through box jumps, burpees, and wall ball shots alongside people who literally do CrossFit for a living: 2016-2017 CrossFit Games champion Katrín Davíðsdóttir and 2017 CrossFit Games silver medalist Brent Fikowski.

More specifically, we sent two editors to complete a partner WOD to get a firsthand feel for the new shoe. Editor Brittany Smith teamed up with Fikowski, while editor Michael Rodio teamed up with Davíðsdóttir on Team 2.

Watch the video to see who triumphed in our ultimate CrossFit challenge.

Want to give the partner WOD a shot? Here's the breakdown.

Men's Fitness + CrossFit athlete partner WOD

Directions: Complete for time. One partner works at a time.