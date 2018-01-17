On a quest to find the best CrossFit training shoe?

You'd be wise to consider the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8—the trainer some of the fittest athletes in the world wear to train and compete.

Men's Fitness editors recently competed in a partner WOD with Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Brent Fikowski to put the shoe through its paces—so, naturally, we asked these CrossFit Games superstars about their favorite aspects of Reebok's newest edition of the Nano.

Click through for the most defining features of the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.

The launch colorways of the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 are available now at crossfit.com and at reebok.com.