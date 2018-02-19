February can threaten the toughest resolve to crush resolutions. Unless you live in Florida or sunny SoCal, it's probably cold, snowing, raining, or precipitating hail-sleet-deathrain. All that can conspire to keep you inside instead of going to the gym.

Point is: In February, it's easy for Netflix day to override leg day.

But there is one line of defense that can help boost morale and workout motivation: kickass gym apparel. Sometimes, a perfectly fitted shirt can make all the difference in coercing you to take that first step (or finish that last rep). And because we're in the gym pretty often, we definitely get the appeal of a fresh piece of gear.

Here's what we're wearing to the gym this month.