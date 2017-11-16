November poses its own unique challenges to working out—and we're not even talking about the holidays. (For the record: Here are five ways to fight fat this Thanksgiving.)

On the way to the gym, you've gotta deal with bone-chilling temps. In the gym, you're struggling to keep your cool in the sauna-like conditions created by cranked heaters and cramped, sweaty bodies.

We get it. We live it. Here are the items that maximize our workouts, commutes, and everyday lives. They're tough, reliable, and you better believe they're cool as hell.