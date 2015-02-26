The throes of winter have a curious way of smothering our spirits while rousing our need to stir, to be out in the world. The result? We're incapable of doing what we're meant to do: live a well-balanced life. But it doesn't have to be that way. Instead of slogging your feet (over ice, through slush) and skulking at the cold that won't go away in the foreseeable future, make the most of it.

This guide is for the tried-and-true winter sufferers trying to maintain their physique, beat the blues, and ward off the flu. Hopefully these tips will save your mind and muscle so you can tear into spring with a smile on your face and a six-pack under your shirt.