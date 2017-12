Camping is great. But hiking—specifically day hiking—allows you the luxury of soaking in nature's glory, then soaking in a hot tub by nightfall.

Seriously: Some of the world's most awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping, make-you-want-to-keel-over-and-weep destinations are simple to get to on foot.

Here are 10 of the most glorious journeys you can take with a buddy or SO.

All excerpts from Ultimate Journeys for Two: Extraordinary Destinations on Every Continent by Mike & Anne Howard of Honeytrek.com.