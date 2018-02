Running on empty

He traveled 2,706 miles to make it to Iceland to battle the Spartan Ultra, first crushing 8.5 miles in Lake Tahoe, California and then taking on 18 miles in Sparta, Greece.

But this Icelandic course is an entirely different beast. And as the end of the tour nears, Zack Zeigler—hungry, hobbling, and losing steam—starts wondering if he has enough left in the tank to hit the 30-mile mark.