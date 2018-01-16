Just like you, we love feats of fitness. From Garrett McNamara successfully riding a 78' wave (the largest ever surfed) to ultra-runner Karl Meltzer's incredible Appalachian Trail record, it's physical (and mental) accomplishments like these that keep us (and you) pushing to the next level each day at the gym.
Now we can add another crazy example of pure endurance, peak fitness, and mental strength to add to the list: Ross Edgley, a fitness adventurer and trainer, recently completed a 100-km swim over the course of 48 hours at the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre. And though Edgley, who said the swim was "just training and purely about testing the limits of the human body" in a recent Instagram post, made it through the two-day plunge, a few of his extremities took quite a beating.
Here's a photo of Edgley's hands and feet post-swim. (Warning: It's pretty stomach-churning.)
The reality of swimming over 100km for 48 hours! Sorry if this haunts your dreams, haha! But jokes aside, I think social media (especially in fitness) needs to be 100% transparent! We have a duty to post the highs and lows of our endeavours and support/celebrate each other through them! It’s the only way we all collectively learn. Which is why in many ways this picture is just as important as the celebratory finish photo as it truly tells the story of what happened during those 48 hours :-) #strongmanswimming with the @royalmarines
Edgley documented his training, which of course included a lot of time in the pool, leading up to the epic swim on his Instagram, as well.
Check out some of his grueling workout posts below:
You might WANT more muscle, but do you NEED more muscle? This is one of MANY questions I answer (in detail) in #TheWorldsFittestBook | You can PRE ORDER your copy now through the link in the bio and automatically be entered into giveaways and competitions #Winning | But basically to help answer this question, you need to understand 2 forms of strength (1) Absolute Strength: This is the greatest force that can be produced by a given muscle under involuntary stimulation. Note the word, “involuntary” as this is commonly measured through electrical stimulation of the nerves supplying the muscles to make them contract as hard and as powerfully as humanly possible. Yes, I’ve done this in the lab. Yes, I can confirm it’s not pleasant :-) haha (2) Competitive Strength: Is the ability of the muscles to produce the greatest force possible through a voluntary contraction. This time note the word, “voluntary” since this is performed during competition and it’s not surprising this isn’t as powerful as being electrocuted. Instead it’s the maximum force you can produce simply by getting "psyched up" on your own. NOW the difference between these 2 is known as your Strength Deficit and this is KEY to deciding whether you NEED more muscle and KEY to designing ANY strength training program :-) This is just one of thousands of examples contained with the #TheWorldsFittestBook because I NEVER wanted to write a book that just give workouts for people to mindlessly and blindly follow. My goal was to write a book that creates an army of readers who almost become their own personal trainers, coaches and nutritionists. To quote the great Ralph Waldo Emerson, "The man who grasps principles can successfully handle his own methods. The man who tries methods, ignoring principles, is sure to have trouble." | Image taken by the legend @victory_visuals down @bxrlondon where we WILL be hosting free workouts for those who Pre Order the book thanks to the GIANT hero @acnicholl :-) So please do Tag friends, family and training partners :-)