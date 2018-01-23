Candide Thovex is a freestyle skiing legend, maybe even a god. The "Flying Frenchman’s" style is otherworldly—accomplishing feats on two planks beyond the realm of what most would consider even remotely humanly possible. Thovex is known for making videos of creative ski edits on slopes around the world, but his latest video ditches the snow completely.

Teaming up with Audi and Faction Skis, the legendary freeskier took his god-like abilities to the most unique locations around the world in "quattro 2". From the Great Wall of China, to massive sand dunes, to an active volcano spewing magma, Thovex shreds it all. This has to be one of the most innovative extreme sports videos you'll ever see.

Sit down, relax, and enjoy the five minutes of magic that Thovex and Audi cooked up for the company's latest ad, "Ski the World". This footage will straight-up blow your mind. You're welcome.