A cabin isn’t just a quiet place to escape, it’s a state of mind. Close the door behind you and almost instantly you breathe more deeply, your pulse slows, and your sense of adventure is awakened.

Cabins come in all shapes and sizes—cozy and rustic, plush and jaw-droppingly stunning—but are always set amid a landscape that makes you want to hike, climb, and explore. These places, some of the country’s best, encourage outdoor exploits but also make the perfect base camp for cool fall nights.