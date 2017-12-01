Let's get one thing straight: road trips aren't just for summer.
Sure, the frosty winter weather can be a little bit frightful. But while chilly temperatures and inches of snow could freeze you out of hitting the road come December, keep this in mind: You've already got the perfect winter coat, stellar skills behind the wheel, and—if you're rolling in a high-tech ride like the new Chevy Traverse—seat-warmers to keep you cozy and built-in Wi-Fi to keep you connected.
With thrilling ropes courses to tackle, craft distilleries to tour, and mountains to climb (and then ski down), there's simply no denying that 'tis the season to take a road trip. Here's everything you need to make it epic.