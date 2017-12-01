Just because you'll have the luxury of stuffing your car full with luggage doesn't mean you need to overpack. All you really need is a durable winter coat (these under-$200 picks are great options), a few warm sweaters you can mix and match, and just one or two good pairs of pants you can wear from day to night.

On top of that, you should consider investing in some essential road trip gear—portable wood-fire grills, waterproof speakers—that can instantly upgrade your weekend getaway from just alright to absolutely epic.

Oh, and cover your basics: driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance card. It can’t hurt to always keep your roadside assistance card on hand as well, if you have one. You might even want to keep an “in-case-of-collision packet” handy to collect information and details in the event of an accident, says Mariam Ali, an expert roadside assistance provider with AAA.

Oh, and one winter-driving pro tip: When driving on ice or snow, accelerate and decelerate slowly, and try not to make any sudden movements with the steering wheel.