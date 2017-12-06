The holiday season means sugary sweets and treats will be everywhere. So if you’re craving some classic festive cookies and desserts, but still want to keep your diet clean this winter, then the solution is simple: Whip up some better-for-you snacks of your own.

Here are 10 of my favorite classic holiday desserts, which have been made healthier and lower-calorie than usual thanks to some clever swaps from registered dietitians.