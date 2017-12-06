These Pumpkin Date Brownies are rich and fudgy, with a touch of pumpkin flavor that adds depth, but not so much that it’s overpowering. To make things even better, they’re higher in fiber and protein than your typical brownie, thanks to the black beans and pumpkin puree, with 6 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein each. That means there’s no sugar crash after eating these beauties. They’re also vegan (just be sure to use vegan chocolate chips) and only 177 calories. Why not have two?
Recipe credit: Basheerah Enahora
Makes 12 brownies
Ingredients
1 cup old fashion oats
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp baking soda
1/3 cup medjool dates, soaked overnight
1/3 cup honey
15oz can black beans, rinsed
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
1/4 cup dark chocolate chunks
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 350F/180C and grease a 9x9 brownie pan with coconut oil or non-stick spray.
- Blend the oats in a food processor until they form a "flour" consistency. Mix in the baking soda, sea salt and pumpkin pie spice with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula.
- Rinse the black beans very well and shake off the excess water.
- Add the beans, dates, vanilla extract, honey, cocoa powder, melted coconut oil and pumpkin puree to a food processor.
- Blend until all the ingredients are creamy and smooth and the oats are undetectable in the batter. Mix in the chocolate chunks with a big spoon or spatula.
- Place in pan and spread out with the back of a silicone spatula or slightly damp spoon. The batter will be quite thick.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, then remove from the oven and let the brownies cool for about 5 minutes in the pan before slicing and serving.
Note: Baking time will depend on your oven and altitude. My brownies are usually ready in about 22 minutes. Adjust baking time based on your oven and check on the brownies in 20 minutes to make sure they don’t burn.