Farro is an Italian-born grain that dates back to ancient Rome. It has a nutty flavor and pleasant, chewy texture and contains 8 grams of protein per cooked cup. Farro is cooked like rice, in broth or water, and is ready in about 25 minutes.
Skill level: Beginner
Serves: 6
Start to finish: 45 minutes
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 oz green beans, trimmed and cut into 1" pieces
- 1 cup farro, cooked according to package directions and cooled to room temperature
- 1 yellow or red bell pepper, diced
- 1 stalk celery, finely diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, finely diced
- 1/2 cup nicoise olives or kalamata olives, pitted and halved or quartered
- 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil (well drained), thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 1 (10 oz) jar cocktail baby artichokes, halved or regular artichoke hearts, quartered
- 2 (7 oz) cans chunk white tuna fish, drained and flaked
- 6 hard-boiled eggs
For the vinaigrette:
- Zest and juice of one lemon
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
- 1 tablespoon champagne or white wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
Instructions:
1. Create a water bath. Fill a medium bowl halfway with ice and water. Set aside.
2. Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Add a teaspoon of salt and fit the pan with a lid. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove the lid and add the green beans. Cook the beans for 4-5 minutes until tender. Use a slotted spoon to scoop the beans from the water and plunge them into the ice bath to stop the cooking. Set aside.
3. Add the farro to the bean water and cook for the time recommended on the package directions.
4. When the farro is done, drain in a colander or sieve and return the farro to the pot. Place the lid on the pot and set aside for about 10 minutes—this last part allows the farro to steam a little in the pot.
5. Remove the lid and fluff with a fork. Set aside without the lid to cool.
6. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, add the bell pepper, celery, red onion, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, artichokes and tuna. Toss to combine.
To make the vinaigrette:
1. In a small bowl combine the zest and juice of the lemon, shallot, tarragon, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine.
To assemble the salad:
1. Add the farro to the vegetables and toss. Add the vinaigrette and toss so that vegetables and farro are coated with the dressing.
2. To serve, mound the salad on a plate. Halve or quarter the eggs and arrange them on or beside the salad.
Nutrition Information (per serving)
Calories: 450; Total Fat: 23 grams; Saturated Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 28 grams: Carbohydrates: 35 grams; Sugar: 4 grams; Fiber: 7 grams; Cholesterol: 216 milligrams; Sodium: 942 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic + Zest.