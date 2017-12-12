The Crock-Pot's claim to fame is how quickly it can marry flavors together and take all the work of cooking out of your hands. Now, thanks to the brand's latest offering—the Express Crock Multi-Cooker—you can enjoy the ease and convenience of slow-cooking in just a fraction of the time. This hot new kitchen staple has a pressure cooking setting, along with the slow-cook setting you've come to know and love, that allows you to put together dishes in as little as 10 minutes.

All you need to do is toss your ingredients into the cooker, crush a quick-hit workout, and return to find a warm, protein-packed meal waiting for you.

What follows are five outrageously flavorful and healthy recipes ranging from stuffed peppers to pulled pork tacos. Let the Crock-Pot do most of the leg work for you—your only responsibility lies in enjoying the result.