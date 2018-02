It's damn-near impossible to get a workout in and cook for yourself on the same day—let alone cook healthy. Naturally, you only have time for one at the expense of the other.

But, with these two-minute meals, you can have the best of both worlds: A great workout and a healthy, muscle-building meal afterwards that's ready in (practically) no time.

With careful planning and a little advanced cooking and prep, you can come home from an amazing sweat session and feed your body what it deserves.