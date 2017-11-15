Servings
4
5
30

While there's nothing more American than sitting down to a Thanksgiving turkey, what you do with those leftovers can span all over the country.

Let's go East for this traditionally Asian-spiced (this one calls for soy sauce and sesame oil) turkey stir-fry.

Nutrition (per serving)

423 calories, 35g protein, 46g carbs, 11g fat 

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
30
Cook Time: 
5
Ingredients 
2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce, divided
2 Tbsp agave or honey, divided
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice, divided
2 tsp Dijon mustard, divided
12 oz leftover skinless turkey
1 Tbsp sesame oil
4 oz mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 cup green beans, halved
1/2 cup shelled edamame
1 tsp cornstarch
How to make it 

In a medium bowl, whisk 1 tbsp each of the soy sauce, agave, lemon juice, and mustard. Shred turkey and coat with marinade. Cover bowl; refrigerate 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk remaining soy, agave, lemon, and mustard. 

Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. When simmering, add garlic and cook till fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, peppers, green beans, and edamame. Allow to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add turkey and cornstarch. Cook until sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Serve over quinoa.