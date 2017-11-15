While there's nothing more American than sitting down to a Thanksgiving turkey, what you do with those leftovers can span all over the country.
Let's go East for this traditionally Asian-spiced (this one calls for soy sauce and sesame oil) turkey stir-fry.
Nutrition (per serving)
423 calories, 35g protein, 46g carbs, 11g fat
In a medium bowl, whisk 1 tbsp each of the soy sauce, agave, lemon juice, and mustard. Shred turkey and coat with marinade. Cover bowl; refrigerate 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk remaining soy, agave, lemon, and mustard.
Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. When simmering, add garlic and cook till fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, peppers, green beans, and edamame. Allow to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add turkey and cornstarch. Cook until sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Serve over quinoa.