How to make it

Place onion, garlic, lime, fish sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger in a bowl, and stir to combine.

Place each piece of chicken in the middle of an 8x8" square of baking paper.

Evenly divide the sauce between chicken breasts. Bring corners of baking paper to the center, and secure to form a parcel.

Place 2 cups of water into the base of the crock pot. Place Steaming Rack into Crock Pot. Place chicken parcels on the rack. Secure the lid.

Press "Steam," set pressure to "High," and adjust time to 10 minutes. Make sure the Steam Release Valve is in the “Seal” (closed) position. Press "Start/Stop".