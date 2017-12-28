Asparagus contains asparagine, an amino acid that breaks down fat. It’s also a natural diuretic.
Ingredients
5 asparagus spears
2 medium carrots
2 medium zucchini
2 Tbsp sliced red onion
¼ cup balsamic vinaigrette
¼ cup crumbled goat cheese
Optional vegetables: grape tomatoes, kalamata olives
How to make it
Trim asparagus, carrot, and zucchini ends. Slice into ribbons with vegetable peeler or mandolin slicer, discarding outside ribbons of carrots and zucchini; discard zucchini core.
Divide vegetable ribbons among four salad plates. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with diced red onion, crumbled goat cheese, and optional vegetables, if desired.