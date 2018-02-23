Everybody loves avocado toast—the brunch staple is so popular, in fact, that it's practically become synonymous with Millennials (whether deserved or not).

But while a critic could certainly take exception to avocado toast's popularity, it's hard to argue with its nutritional profile, especially when it's topped with an egg. The egg provides muscle-building amino acids, while you’ll get a whole lot of healthy fat from the avocado and the egg yolk. Make sure to get 100% whole grain bread in order to get those important whole grains, too.

If one toast isn’t filling enough for lunch, then double the recipe.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 218; Total Fat: 13g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Protein: 11g: Carbohydrates: 16g; Sugar: 3g; Fiber: 5g; Cholesterol: 187mg; Sodium: 475mg

Recipe and photo by Katie Cavuto, M.S., R.D., of Nourish.Breathe.Thrive.