Everybody loves avocado toast—the brunch staple is so popular, in fact, that it's practically become synonymous with Millennials (whether deserved or not).
But while a critic could certainly take exception to avocado toast's popularity, it's hard to argue with its nutritional profile, especially when it's topped with an egg. The egg provides muscle-building amino acids, while you’ll get a whole lot of healthy fat from the avocado and the egg yolk. Make sure to get 100% whole grain bread in order to get those important whole grains, too.
If one toast isn’t filling enough for lunch, then double the recipe.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 218; Total Fat: 13g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Protein: 11g: Carbohydrates: 16g; Sugar: 3g; Fiber: 5g; Cholesterol: 187mg; Sodium: 475mg
Recipe and photo by Katie Cavuto, M.S., R.D., of Nourish.Breathe.Thrive.
Spread mashed avocado onto toast.
Top with egg slices and cucumber slices.
Drizzle with chili oil.
Season with lime zest, salt and pepper.