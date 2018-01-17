For simple scrambled eggs, beat a large egg with 1Tbsp of water in a coffee mug. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir, then cook for another 15-30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper, and you're done.
Want a breakfast sandwich that blows fast-food options out of the water? Try this...
Lay out bacon on a small microwave-safe plate.
Spray a small microwave-safe bowl with olive oil spray. Add eggs.
Place paper towel over bacon. Cook in 20-second intervals (between intervals, use a knife to push any set portions of eggs to the center, allowing runny eggs to move to the edges) until eggs are set.
Remove eggs. Continue cooking bacon until done, rotating as needed to cook evenly.
Place bun bottom on plate. Add lettuce, eggs, bleu cheese, tomato, bacon, onion, and top of bun.