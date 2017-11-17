Jalapeño poppers are a classic and beloved bar snack, but the fact that they're fried can quickly add inches to your waist if you eat them too often. To lighten them up, try baking instead of frying—you'll get all of the flavor without the fat.
Nutrition (per serving)
130 calories; 4g protein; 6g carbs; 10g fat
Preheat oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, cheddar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
Spoon filling into each jalapeño cavity. Then top jalapeños with a sprinkle of panko crumbs. Place peppers on baking sheet, cavity-side up. Lightly spray peppers with cooking spray. Bake until filling is melted and panko crumbs are golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and serve immediately.