Providing your body with enough nutrients (like the ones found in this protein-packed shake) to perform is the key to seeing the results you want—especially after a tough sweat session at the gym.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 599; protein: 36g; carbs: 58g; fat: 27g; fiber: 10g
Ingredients
1 Tbsp oats
1 Tbsp flaxseeds
1 scoop vanilla wheyprotein powder
2 cups almond milk
1 frozen banana, diced
2 Tbsp peanut butter
How to make it
Grind oats and flax in a spice or coffee grinder.
Use a blender to mix whey, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, oats, and flax until mixture is smooth.